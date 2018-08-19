NY Gov. Cuomo: Trump fooled the country, but not New York

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Donald Trump has fooled many people in this country, but the Democrat says the Republican president hasn’t fooled New Yorkers.

Cuomo spoke Sunday at Brooklyn’s First Baptist Church of Crown Heights. He told the black congregation that the Statue of Liberty is a symbol of America’s acceptance of people of all races, beliefs, languages and lifestyles. By contrast, the governor said, the wall Trump wants built with Mexico represents rejection of those who are different.

He also said the president “is blind to the suffering and pain of gun violence” — especially in minority communities.

And the governor touched on Trump’s attitude toward women, citing former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, whom Trump has called a “dog” and a “lowlife.”