Sunday, August 19, 2018
AP Top Political News at 12:21 a.m. EDT

Third day of deliberations set for Manafort fraud trial

Steve Bannon says GOP must rally behind Trump to survive

Giuliani on hazards of Trump interview: ‘Truth isn’t truth’

Trump calls Russia probe “McCarthyism at its ‘WORST'”

Record number of women have won major party primaries

Brennan gets offers for legal action on clearance revocation

Another trial looms for ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort

US says conserving oil is no longer an economic imperative

Annan leaves legacy of fighting for equality and rights

Trump military parade plans unravel over costs

