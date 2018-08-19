Aguero scores hat trick, Man City beats Huddersfield 6-1

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sergio Aguero scored a hat trick, with one of the goals set up by his own goalkeeper, as Manchester City turned on the style in a 6-1 thrashing of Huddersfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

Top of the highlight reel in the latest exhibition by City was a 70-meter pass from goalkeeper Ederson Moraes from his own penalty area that found Aguero running behind Huddersfield’s defensive line.

Aguero cut inside and chipped Huddersfield’s stranded ‘keeper Ben Hamer, setting City on its way to its second straight win to open the season. With eight goals already, it’s an ominous start by the defending champions.

“The pass was outstanding, the control by Sergio Aguero,” City coach Pep Guardiola said, before adding about Aguero: “I never saw him like this since I was here, he is in an incredible condition with the ball and without the ball.”

Aguero also scored two goals in City’s 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Community Shield.

Guardiola gave Aguero a kiss on the cheek after substituting the Argentina striker straight after his third goal in the 75th. It was Aguero’s ninth Premier League hat trick, bettered only by Alan Shearer’s 11.

“I thought to take Sergio off before the hat trick,” Guardiola said, “but in the end it was perfect. He scored a goal and (came) off to a standing ovation.”

City’s other scorers were Gabriel Jesus, who started up front alongside Aguero in a 3-5-2 formation, and long-serving playmaker David Silva, who curled in a delightful free kick. A miserable afternoon at Etihad Stadium for Huddersfield was wrapped up by Terence Kongolo’s 84th-minute own-goal.

City began its title defense by beating Arsenal 2-0 away last weekend and could afford to start with the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Kyle Walker on the bench.

Huddersfield came away from the Etihad with a 0-0 draw last season but couldn’t deal with City this time.

“(I’m pleased) with the three points, the way we played,” Guardiola said. “We started better than last season. We made a good performance in 90 minutes.”

Jon Stankovic scored Huddersfield’s goal, which made it 4-1 at the time.