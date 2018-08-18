Thousands await rescue amid deadly south Indian floods

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of stranded people are waiting for rescue as relentless monsoon floods batter the south Indian state of Kerala, where more than 170 have died in a little over a week and much of the state is at least partially submerged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Saturday with the state’s top officials, promising tens of millions of dollars in aid.

The central government has dispatched military units to Kerala, but state officials are pleading for additional help.

The Indian Express newspaper reported that state legislator Saji Cherian begged for aid on a TV news channel, saying, “Please ask Modi to give us helicopters, give us helicopters. please, please!”

Over 300 people have died in Kerala since the monsoon started in June, including over 170 since torrential rains began in August.