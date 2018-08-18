Right-wing, left-wing protesters face off in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police took up positions as extreme-right demonstrators started gathering for a “Liberty or Death” rally that is also drawing counter-protesters from the left.

The right-wing groups Washington 3 Percenters and Patriot Prayer are holding the rally at Seattle City Hall Saturday afternoon to oppose a Washington gun-control initiative.

The left-wing groups Organized Workers for Labor Solidarity, Radical Women and the Freedom Socialist Party are planning a rally at the same site and same time.

Demonstrators who arrived early Saturday were on opposite sides of the street and being kept apart by metal barriers and dozens of police officers.

The initiative would raise the age the purchase of semi-automatic rifles to 21.

A judge on Friday threw out 300,000 signatures to put the initiative on the November ballot.