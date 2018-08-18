Open
Saturday, August 18, 2018
Republican insurgent gives Wyoming senate incumbent a fight

Republican insurgent gives Wyoming senate incumbent a fight

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A wealthy, political outsider who promises to put voters before out-of-state corporate interests takes on Wyoming’s low-key U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

Business investor and Stanford University lecturer Dave Dodson, of Jackson Hole, says he’s motivated by a desire to get the influence of money and special interests out of politics.

Dodson has loaned his campaign $1 million of his own money and raised almost $400,000. That’s helped pay for several television ads and multiple mailers outlining his priorities.

But it’s not nearly as much as the $5 million Barrasso has raised this election cycle and the $2.5 million Barrasso has spent so far.

Four other Republicans are running, most notably former Roman Catholic priest Charlie Hardy, the Democratic nominee against Sen. Mike Enzi in 2014.

