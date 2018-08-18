JingleFest Star Kane Brown Releases Video For “Weekend”

It’s all happening! JingleFest 2018 presented by Miller Light tickets went on sale yesterday and the lineup is set! Kane Brown, Luke Combs, LANCO, and Jordan Davis are all psyched to play Saint Charles Family Arena on December 8th and we’re already close to selling it out. With the anticipation of all that, we’ve all been anticipating something else too.. the release of Kane’s new single “Weekend” and it’s video. Luckily for us, it dropped yesterday. The video starts out with the entire crew buying supplies for a weekend at the lake as they prepare to do some fishing, tubing, Slip-N-Slide’n, barbecuing AND isn’t short on cameos including his fiancée, Katelyn Jae.

Check it out below and let us know what you think of the video at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page. Meanwhile hurry and grab your JingleFest here!

@iamholleman