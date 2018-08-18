Open
Close
Saturday, August 18, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

Kurt Busch steals spotlight from younger brother at Bristol

Cahill sharp, A’s beat Astros 7-1 to tie for AL West lead

Prescott solid, Dalton sluggish as Bengals top Cowboys 21-13

Josh Gordon ‘humbly’ returns to Browns after health absence

Jameis Winston throws 2 TDs as Tampa Bay beats Titans 30-14

DeGrom goes distance, drops ERA to 1.71, Mets top Phils 3-1

Stanton homers as Yankees beat Blue Jays 11-6

Sam Mikulak cruises to 5th US gymnastics title

Djokovic into Cincinnati final, Federer in his way again

Villanueva’s walk-off single gives Padres win over D’Backs

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.