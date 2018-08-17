The Country Music Community Reacts To The Death Of Aretha Franklin

I’m not crying, you’re crying! Last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was a heartbreaking yet uplifting segment and tribute to the fallen Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, and I felt like it had to be shared. Her fight with cancer and eventual death shook even the country music community to the core and brought out the stars of young and old in support of her music and amazing vocal abilities. Stars like Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Faith Hill, Travis Tritt, Shania Twain, and Margo Price. Check out some of these social media posts that pay tribute and share stories of how she affected their lives, and proving that music has no boundaries.

I’ve had so many influences in my life, and one of them is the Queen of Soul. Rest In Peace, Aretha. I’ll sing this one for you. https://t.co/GcwwWioHsl — Reba (@reba) August 16, 2018

Whether it was Gospel, Blues, Jazz, R&B, Pop,or Civil Rights, Aretha Franklin was the greatest gift and the voice of a generation. She could turn any song into a hymn. She will be greatly missed here on earth, but that band in heaven just got our Angel

Rest In Peace Aretha — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) August 16, 2018

So sad to hear about Aretha Franklin. She represented strength and empowerment… not to mention that voice. If you’re a vocalist, no matter which genre, you look up to that voice. #RipArethaFranklin 😔 — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) August 16, 2018

The greatest voice ever! Sending love and prayers to @ArethaFranklin family, friends and fans. Her music will live forever. RIP https://t.co/KiOR63E5Iw — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) August 16, 2018

An unbelievable woman and voice. It was an honor to meet and perform with the Queen of Soul. RIP Aretha Franklin ❤️💔https://t.co/BQBtdPuoZO — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) August 16, 2018

The choir of angels now have the greatest voice of all time to lead, praise and join in to sing before Jesus. I wanted to share this photo because it shows just how soulful Aretha was without uttering a word. To say I was humbled to be in her presence would be an understatement. pic.twitter.com/R2lxjXwDO8 — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) August 16, 2018

This world needs women who are strong, independent, smart, talented, and fierce. That said, we lost one today. Even though we say “goodbye” to a legend, her legacy will live on and she will forever have our love and #RESPECT. Sing with angels, Aretha. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 17, 2018

If you’re feeling down about Aretha Franklin just think, the universe is billions of years old and we got to live at the same time as her. We’re the lucky ones. — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) August 17, 2018

We lost one of the most important all time greats today. My love goes out to her family. Love you Aretha. That band in Heaven just got a lot better!! ⁦@ArethaFranklin⁩ pic.twitter.com/z1qSn32ohJ — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) August 16, 2018

She could hit every note, but the greatest gift was that you felt every word. Truly the Queen. Rest peacefully, Aretha. pic.twitter.com/dzCLhuzmon — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) August 16, 2018

Rest in Peace, sweet Aretha #QueenOfSoul. We loved you and your music oh so much. An absolute legend that can never be replaced! pic.twitter.com/XwGjk2iLw8 — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. A woman with an incredible God-given voice who shared it with the world, and we were lucky to have her while we did. She paved the way for every entertainer who came after her. May she rest in peace. — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) August 16, 2018

