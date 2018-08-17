Open
The Country Music Community Reacts To The Death Of Aretha Franklin

I’m not crying, you’re crying! Last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was a heartbreaking yet uplifting segment and tribute to the fallen Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, and I felt like it had to be shared. Her fight with cancer and eventual death shook even the country music community to the core and brought out the stars of young and old in support of her music and amazing vocal abilities. Stars like Reba McEntireWillie NelsonFaith HillTravis TrittShania Twain, and Margo Price. Check out some of these social media posts that pay tribute and share stories of how she affected their lives, and proving that music has no boundaries.

