Friday, August 17, 2018
Officials: Palestinian killed by Israel fire at Gaza border

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry says a Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire at a protest along the border amid ongoing Egyptian efforts to broker a cease-fire.

It said another 23 Palestinians were injured by live fire at Friday’s demonstration.

Hamas has led weekly border protests aimed in part at drawing attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed after the militant Islamic group took control of Gaza in 2007.

Hamas has been meeting with Egyptian officials in Cairo for days over a possible truce. Since March 30, 167 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire. An Israeli soldier was killed by a Gaza sniper during this same period.

Israel says it is defending its border and accuses Hamas of using the protests as cover for attempts to carry out attacks.

