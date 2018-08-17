Is the ever-weird Florida man becoming Florida politician?

Florida’s penchant for the weird and strange may be infecting the state’s politicians.

The state’s long history of bizarre moments has sparked amusement for the rest of the nation over the years. Some of these stories involve alligators and strange crimes.

But the past week saw a string of odd political incidents. There was the legislative candidate who staged an elaborate scam to try to convince people she was a college graduate. A city commission candidate had to deny he put out a Facebook ad accusing an opponent of distributing tainted breast milk.

And this week came the story of a city mayor accusing a fellow commissioner of “sphincter bleaching.”

One long-time follower of Florida politics said it appears there is a new “cavalcade of stupid” occurring in the state.