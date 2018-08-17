Open
Close
Friday, August 17, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Could Brazil’s Lula really run? It’s not likely

Could Brazil’s Lula really run? It’s not likely

SAO PAULO (AP) — Experts say there is a narrow path for authorities to allow jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to run for Brazil’s presidency again. But it’s unlikely to be the case.

The Workers’ Party defiantly registered da Silva’s candidacy in October’s election to much fanfare on Wednesday. That came despite his conviction for corruption and money laundering last year. The decision was upheld in January by an appeals court. Brazilian law says that candidates with a conviction upheld are ineligible to hold office for eight years.

But such candidates are not automatically barred from campaigning. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal must officially accept or reject da Silva’s candidacy.

Da Silva is free to campaign and receive the benefits of being officially registered in the meantime.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.