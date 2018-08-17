Open
Friday, August 17, 2018
AP Top Political News at 12:43 a.m. EDT

Trump military parade plans unravel over costs

AP source: Omarosa has video, audio, texts

Justice lawyers try to halt Trump financial records release

California governor grants pardons to 3 facing deportation

Kansas independent candidate wants to lure votes from Kobach

Short sentence recommended for former Trump campaign adviser

DC judge: For now, no need to accept new DACA applications

Cuomo on his ‘inartful’ remark: ‘Of course America is great’

US ends Syria stabilization funding, cites more allied cash

US to send hospital ship to Colombia amid refugee crisis

