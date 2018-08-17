Open
AP Top International News at 12:58 a.m. EDT

Anger engulfs families as Italy buries its bridge victims

Getting personal: US, Turkish leaders feud over arrest

US intensifies sanctions on Myanmar forces for rights abuses

The Latest: Moody’s cuts Turkey’s credit rating further

Peru, Ecuador tighten requirements for Venezuela migrants

6.1 quake shakes Costa Rica near Panama; no major damage

People plucked from rooftops as Indian floods kill 324

Pakistani lawmakers elect Imran Khan as prime minister

Mali opposition leader rejects presidential runoff result

‘Most ancient’ solid cheese found in dug up Egyptian jar

