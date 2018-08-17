A focused Mackenzie Phillips takes it one day at a time

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mackenzie Phillips is upending expectations with her portrayal of a brutal inmate on “Orange is the New Black.”

The “One Day at a Time” actress is doing well off-screen, too.

After battling addiction, she calls her life “fantastic.” Phillips said she’s proud of her son and has relationships with her siblings, including half-sisters Bijou Phillips and Chynna Phillips.

Along with her role on “Orange is the New Black,” Phillips also has a part on Netflix’s reboot of the “One Day at a Time” sitcom that made her famous.

Phillips helps people address addiction and other diseases at a Southern California treatment facility.