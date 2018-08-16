Ugandan pop star, government critic, to face military court

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A pop singer and prominent critic of Uganda’s government is due to face a military court for his alleged role in clashes in which the president’s motorcade was attacked by people throwing stones.

The government says lawmaker Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, whose stage name is Bobi Wine, will be tried under military law because he allegedly possessed a gun when he was arrested in the northwestern town of Arua.

Ssentamu and other politicians, including President Yoweri Museveni, were there Monday campaigning in a by-election to choose a lawmaker. Ssentamu’s driver was shot dead in the clashes.

Ssentamu’s wife insists he doesn’t even know how to handle a weapon, and rights activists are demanding his release.

Museveni said in a statement Wednesday that Ssentamu and others would be “punished according to the law.”