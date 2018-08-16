Reese Witherspoon, Keith Urban on board for cancer telethon

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reese Witherspoon and Keith Urban are among the stars joining the sixth Stand Up To Cancer telethon.

Jennifer Garner, Trevor Noah and Katie Couric also will take part in the Sept. 7 fundraiser.

Bradley Cooper is returning as co-executive producer of the live, hour-long event. It will be carried commercial-free by major broadcast networks and cable channels in the U.S. and Canada and on streaming platforms.

Stand Up To Cancer said Thursday that this year’s telecast commemorates 10 years of raising awareness and money to support innovative cancer research.