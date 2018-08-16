Questions mark first day of deliberations at Manafort trial

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The jury in the fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has ended its first day of deliberations with a series of questions to the judge. That included a request to “redefine” reasonable doubt.

The questions came after roughly seven hours of deliberation, delivered in a handwritten note to U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III. Along with the question on reasonable doubt, the jury asked about rules for reporting foreign bank accounts.

Ellis told the jurors they need to rely on their collective memory of the evidence to answer most questions. Deliberations will resume Friday at 9:30 a.m.