Pompeo forms ‘Iran Action Group’ for post-nuke deal policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is forming a special group to coordinate and run U.S. policy toward Iran as the Trump administration moves ahead with efforts to force changes in the Islamic Republic’s behavior after withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

The State Department said Pompeo would announce the creation of the Iran Action Group on Thursday. Officials said the group will be headed by Brian Hook, who is currently the State Department’s director of policy planning.

They said Hook is expected to be replaced in that job by Kiron Skinner, a foreign policy academic who served very briefly on the State Department transition team after President Donald Trump took office.

The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss personnel matters and spoke on condition of anonymity.