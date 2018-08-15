Zimbabwe president urges court to toss opposition challenge

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Lawyers representing Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa have filed papers urging the country’s Constitutional Court to throw out an opposition challenge to his election.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has said Mnangagwa and the ruling ZANU-PF party won the July 30 election in this politically and economically troubled southern African country’s first election without former long-time ruler Robert Mugabe on the ballot. The electoral commission said Mnangagwa received 50.8 percent of the vote and main challenger Nelson Chamisa got 44.3 percent.

The main opposition MDC party last Friday filed a legal challenge and called for a fresh vote or a declaration that their candidate, Nelson Chamisa, was the winner.

Mnangagwa canceled an inauguration ceremony planned for last Sunday following the court challenge.