Open
Close
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » White House says it values diversity, won’t disclose numbers

White House says it values diversity, won’t disclose numbers

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the White House values diversity, but she would not say how many black staffers there are in the West Wing.

Pressed by reporters Wednesday for a specific number, Sanders said: “I’m not going to go through and do a count.”

The lack of diversity in President Donald Trump’s administration has come under fresh scrutiny in the wake of a new tell-all book from former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, who was the highest ranking African-American official on Trump’s staff.

Sanders added: “We would love to diversify our staff and continue to do so.”

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.