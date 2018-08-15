North Korea marks war anniversary, preps for big spectacle

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korea has marked the anniversary of the end of World War II and its liberation from Japanese colonial rule with a series of ceremonies ahead of what is expected to be a much bigger event next month — the 70th anniversary of its national foundation day.

A steady flow of residents in Pyongyang streamed to statues of the country’s leaders or other monuments on Wednesday to observe the anniversary. Virtually all holidays in the North have a strongly political bent. Similar processions were repeated across the country.

This year’s low-key anniversary comes less than a month before North Korea is expected to fete an extravagant celebration complete with parades, foreign VIP delegations and mass gymnastics on its Sept. 9 national foundation day.