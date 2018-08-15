Nervous? Not Japan’s big bats chasing Little League repeat

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — People in the Japanese city of Kawaguchi have long memories.

They still recall the last time a team from this town north of Tokyo made it to the Little League World Series, ultimately losing to Georgia in the 2006 final.

Manager Hiroyuki Takahashi says fans back home tell him not to forget about that as his team chases a second straight world title for Japan.

His kids certainly don’t remember — they were infants back in 2006.

Japanese teams at the Little League World Series have returned home as victors five of the last eight years, and have the second-most championship victories all-time with 11, only behind the 17 won by Taiwan.

Kawaguchi cruised through Japan’s qualifying tournament with 45 runs in four wins.

Japan will be tough to stop if it can stay hot at the plate.

