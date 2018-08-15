Kansas governor concedes, says he will endorse GOP nominee

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says he will endorse Republican nominee for governor Kris Kobach after conceding in the state’s GOP primary.

Colyer accepted defeat in a surprise announcement Tuesday evening. It came a week after a neck-and-neck primary finish between him and Kobach — the current secretary of state — threatened to send the race to a recount.

A review of some provisional ballots from most Kansas counties failed to find enough votes for Colyer, who was trying to avoid becoming the first Kansas governor to lose a primary since 1956.

Kobach, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, has been a lightning rod for controversy. He will face Democrat Laura Kelly, and is likely to face independent candidate Greg Orman, in the November general election in the decidedly conservative state.