Open
Close
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Mason & Remy » BIG 3: Measles in MO, Matt Lauer Divorce & New Girl Scouts Cookie

BIG 3: Measles in MO, Matt Lauer Divorce & New Girl Scouts Cookie

1. The CDC is keeping a close eye on a measles outbreak that has now reached more than 20 states.

2. Matt Lauer reportedly worked out a $20,000,000 divorce settlement with his wife.

3. The Girl scouts are releasing a new cookie flavor!

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.