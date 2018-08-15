BIG 3: Measles in MO, Matt Lauer Divorce & New Girl Scouts Cookie

1. The CDC is keeping a close eye on a measles outbreak that has now reached more than 20 states.

The Centers for Disease Control (@CDCgov) is monitoring a measles outbreak in 21 states, including Missouri. https://t.co/Z0Rm2VvsLA pic.twitter.com/38TfwOSe0n — KRCG 13 (@KRCG13) August 15, 2018

2. Matt Lauer reportedly worked out a $20,000,000 divorce settlement with his wife.

Matt Lauer is ready to give his wife of 20 years up to $20 million—and whatever else she wants in the divorce https://t.co/jL4BtsMs7R — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 15, 2018

3. The Girl scouts are releasing a new cookie flavor!

Girl Scouts debut Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie 'with a hint of sea salt' https://t.co/hhDs9J8KNT — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 14, 2018