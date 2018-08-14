APNewsBreak: Johnson to make Libertarian bid for Senate seat

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Former Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson is campaigning to unseat New Mexico’s junior Democratic U.S. senator, seeking political opportunity in the space between Democrats and voters loyal to President Donald Trump.

Johnson’s name appeared Tuesday on the state’s list of Senate candidates.

Johnson still holds a vaunted place in New Mexico politics as a former two-term governor.

Democrats saw his most recent presidential run, with currents of social liberalism, as a bane to their party, even as Johnson criticized Trump for his treatment of women and the border wall proposal.

Elected and re-elected governor as a Republican, Johnson stayed true to a small-government philosophy while vetoing more than 700 bills.

His open advocacy for legalized marijuana broke mainstream 1990s political taboos and made him a national curiosity.