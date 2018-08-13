Nebraska poised to carry out first execution since 1997

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is set to carry out its first execution since 1997 and first-ever lethal injection using a never-before-tried combination of drugs.

Prison officials are scheduled to execute Carey Dean Moore late Tuesday morning at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

State officials will use a four-drug combination intended to sedate Moore, paralyze him and stop his heart.

The 60-year-old has stopped fighting the state’s efforts to execute him and told friends he is ready to die.

The execution was allowed to proceed despite a last-minute lawsuit from a German pharmaceutical company that accused state officials of improperly using its drugs.

Moore was condemned to die for the August 1979 shooting deaths of two Omaha cab drivers. He is one of the nation’s longest-serving death row inmates.