Rival Koreas start talks meant to set up leaders’ summit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Senior officials from the rival Koreas are meeting to set a date and venue for a third summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The talks Monday are happening at a North Korea-controlled building in the border village of Panmunjom.

The two leaders first met in April in a highly publicized summit and then again in May for more informal talks. They agreed at the time to meet in the fall in Pyongyang.

The delegations Monday are made up of senior officials handling inter-Korean issues for both countries.

The meeting comes amid a growing standoff on North Korean denuclearization that has followed Kim’s summit with President Donald Trump in June in Singapore.