From Ailes to Trump: Meet Bill Shine, Trump’s new image man

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — For years, he dutifully carried out Roger Ailes’ orders, earning himself the nickname “the Butler” at Fox News.

Now Bill Shine is serving the same role under President Donald Trump.

The former news executive was formally brought into the White House last month as deputy chief of staff for communications, but he has yet to move into a permanent office or bring on his own staff. However, he is already putting his mark on the West Wing.

That includes improving the production quality of White House events and trying to shape the message of an administration whose communication strategy has always seemed haphazardly dictated by tweet.