Duplantis sets U20 record at Euros; 3rd gold for Asher-Smith

BERLIN (AP) — The 18-year-old Armand Duplantis won a thrilling pole vault competition and British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith powered to her third gold medal at the European Athletics Championships on Sunday.

Sweden’s Duplantis was the star on the final day, soaring to an under-20 world record of 6.05 meters. World record holder Renaud Lavillenie of France finished with bronze after reaching 5.95 meters, behind Russian Timur Morgunov with a personal best 6 meters.

Duplantis’ rivals, led by the 31-year-old Lavillenie, were already congratulating the young Swede after he had cleared 6 meters.

Asher-Smith, who had already won the women’s 100 and defended her 200 title, led Britain to gold in the 4×100 relay. She overtook her Dutch and German rivals on the final straight as Britain won in a world-leading 41.88 seconds.