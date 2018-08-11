AP source: Maryland places strength coach on leave

A person who has been briefed on the situation says Maryland has placed strength and conditioning coach Rick Court on paid leave while the school investigates claims he verbally abused and humiliated players.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday on condition of anonymity because Maryland had not announced the personnel decision. The person says athletic director Damon Evans spoke with the football team Saturday morning and head coach DJ Durkin’s status was unchanged.

Maryland has also placed two athletic training staffers on leave as the school investigates the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair. The 19-year-old McNair was hospitalized May 29 after an organized team workout and died June 13.

An ESPN story Friday quoted unidentified sources saying Court and Durkin created a toxic culture in the program.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25