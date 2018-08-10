UN approves Chile’s Bachelet as new human rights chief

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has approved Chile’s former President Michelle Bachelet as the next U.N. human rights chief by consensus.

With a bang of his gavel, Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak on Friday gave official approval to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ selection of Bachelet. The U.N.’s 193 member states applauded.

Bachelet has been a victim of human rights abuses herself and is also a fierce advocate for women’s rights.

She was Chile’s first female president and the first head of the U.N. agency to promote gender equality, UN Women.

Bachelet and her mother were tortured after a 1973 coup led by right-wing general Augusto Pinochet ousted Marxist President Salvador Allende. Her father, Gen. Alberto Bachelet, was accused of treason and died of cardiac arrest after months of torture.