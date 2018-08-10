Trump’s summer: Don’t call it a vacation

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump is spending the week at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, but don’t call it a vacation. He’s mixing downtime and golf rounds with meetings and dinners, projecting the image that he’s been hard at work while ensconced at the private club.

Trump and his aides have tried to say the time away from Washington is because of White House rehabilitation work, though no staffers had publicly mentioned that before his departure.

The effort underscores the president’s concerns about public perceptions as he approaches having spent 150 days of his presidency at his golf properties.

And it shines a light on Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, which has a lower profile than his better-known Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.