Rebuilding mosques priority for devout on quake-hit Lombok

TANJUNG, Indonesia (AP) — On Indonesia’s earthquake-devastated Lombok island, people are reeling as they mourn more than 300 dead and sleep in makeshift shelters, but foremost in the minds of some is rebuilding the collapsed mosques that were the heart of their communities.

Villagers in Tanjung district prayed in a field Friday in front of their former mosque and made plans for a replacement.

One of the worshippers, Sunarto, said they’re “very sad” because the mosque collapsed, killing the village religious leader.

He said they plan a temporary mosque so “the voice of Quranic verses will continue to reverberate in our village.”

Like most of Indonesia, Lombok is majority Muslim. A minority on the island practice Hinduism, a legacy of its historical domination by Hindu Balinese.