Memo shows Kavanaugh resisted indicting a sitting president

WASHINGTON (AP) — New documents released from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s time on the Kenneth Starr team investigating Bill Clinton reveal his resistance to issuing an indictment of a sitting president.

The records released Friday show that Kavanaugh drafted a plan to colleagues in 1998 with his thoughts on bringing the independent counsel office’s work to a close. He wrote, “We believe an indictment should not be pursued while the President is in Office.”

The memo provides greater insight into Kavanaugh’s views on executive power that will likely feature prominently in his confirmation hearings. Democrats have warned that Kavanaugh may be unwilling to protect special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible coordination between President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

Republicans also announced Friday that Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings would begin Sept. 4.