Hearings for Supreme Court nominee to start Sept. 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate will begin the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Sept. 4.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Republican chairman of the Judiciary Committee, says the committee will launch up to four days of review that Tuesday, beginning with opening remarks from senators.

Kavanaugh will face questions Wednesday, Sept. 5, followed by testimony from and legal experts and people who know the judge.

Republicans are eager to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee ahead of the new court session Oct. 1, as Justice Anthony Kennedy retires. Democrats have complained Republicans are rushing the process for the lifetime appointment without proper vetting of Kavanaugh’s record.

Grassley said Friday there’s “plenty of time” to review the documents but added it’s time for Americans “to hear directly” from Kavanaugh.