Open
Close
Friday, August 10, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Political News » AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

Memo shows Kavanaugh resisted indicting a sitting president

Banker: Chairman OK’d Manafort loans, eyed Trump cabinet job

Omarosa in new book: I saw Trump’s racism ‘with my own eyes’

Avenatti pitch in Iowa: ‘When they go low … we hit harder’

Ethics panel warns lawmakers against product endorsements

Trump, at golf club, intent on projecting he’s hard at work

Washington US House race likely to feature 2 Democrats

AP Analysis: On enthusiasm, Democrats have advantage

Roger Stone associate held in contempt in Russia probe

Lesser-known Democrats seek breakthrough in Iowa

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.