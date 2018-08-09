Yemen tribal leaders say airstrikes in Yemen’s north kill 20

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni tribal leaders say airstrikes in northern Yemen have targeted a busy market and a bus, killing at least 20 people, including children, and wounding as many as 35.

The elders blame the Saudi-led coalition waging war against Yemen’s Shiite rebels for the attack, which took place on Thursday at a market in Dahyan in Saada province, a stronghold of the rebels known as Houthis.

There was no immediate comment from the coalition.

The leaders spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Twitter that an ICRC supported hospital received dozens of dead and wounded.

In the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, rebel-run Al Masirah TV gave a different toll, saying the attack killed 39 people and wounded 51, mainly children.