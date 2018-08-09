The Latest: Grandfather: Remains at compound are missing boy

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on 11 children found living in a filthy, makeshift compound in New Mexico (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

The grandfather of a missing Georgia boy says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico.

Abdul-ghani Wahhaj (ahb-DOOL’ GAH’-nee wah-HAJ’) was found Monday — on what would have been his fourth birthday — after he went missing in December in Jonesboro, Georgia, near Atlanta.

The boy’s grandfather, Siraj Wahhaj, leads a New York City mosque and told reporters Thursday that he learned from other family members that the boy’s body was buried at the New Mexico compound after he died.

Authorities say the boy’s father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj (see-DAHJ’ IBN wah-HAJ’), had told his wife he wanted to perform an exorcism on the child and later said he was taking the child to a park and didn’t return.

The search for the boy led authorities to the New Mexico compound last week.

Imam Wahhaj says “whoever is responsible … should be held accountable.”

___

1:50 a.m.

Sheriff’s officials expect to learn Thursday from medical examiners the identity of child’s remains found at the site of a New Mexico compound that authorities raided last week in search of a missing boy.

A search Monday led authorities to discover the remains of an unidentified young boy at the compound in Amalia, where three days earlier the local sheriff said 11 hungry children were found living in filth.

The remains were sent to the state Office of the Medical Investigator to be identified. An OMI spokeswoman and a sheriff’s spokesman said they expected the identification by Thursday.

Authorities say the missing boy, Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, was taken from Jonesboro, Georgia, by his father in December.

Five adults, including the father of the missing boy, were arrested after an initial search at the compound Friday.