Stephen Curry shoots 1-over 71 in Web.com Tour event

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry rallied with three birdies to shoot a 1-over 71 on Thursday in the first round of the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic.

Making his second appearance in the $600,000 event at TPC Stonebrae, the Golden State Warriors star rebounded from a bogey on the par-3 second hole with a long birdie putt on the par-5 third . He added birdies on the par-4 seventh and eighth — hitting the flagstick on No. 8 — and closed with a par on the par-X ninth.

Playing as an amateur, Curry was eight shots behind leaders Adam Long and Seth Reeves with the afternoon wave still on the course. Last year, Curry shot 74-74 to tie for 148th and miss the cut by 11 shots.

The Web.com Tour is the PGA Tour’s top developmental tour.