Q&A: Casey Affleck on new film, his Oscars absence and MeToo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With a new movie coming out this fall called “The Old Man & The Gun,” Casey Affleck is for the first time addressing questions about past harassment allegations against him in light of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Affleck says he is sorry for contributing to and allowing an unprofessional environment on the set of the unconventional mockumentary “I’m Still Here,” which resulted in two civil lawsuits from women he worked with. The lawsuits were settled in 2010, but remerged during his best actor campaign for “Manchester By the Sea,” which he won.

Earlier this year Affleck bowed out of presenting the best actress Oscar. He says it was the right thing to do given the cultural shift that is underway.