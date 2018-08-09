LISTEN: Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant!

It’s not a rumor! Carrie Underwood went to Instagram yesterday to announce her new album “Cry Pretty” which is due out September 14th along with The Cry Pretty Tour 360 starting up in May 2019. She also dropped a BOMBSHELL on us that her, husband Mike, and baby Isiah are pregnant! Isiah is three years old and everyone is so incredibly happy by the news.

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?'” The camera then zoomed out to show shiny pink balloons that spelled out “baby” behind her. And she was wearing a pink jacket in front of a pink backdrop.

She goes on to say, “So, yeah. Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond. This has just been a dream come true with album and baby news and all that stuff.”

Listen to the announcement in Carrie’s own words and let us know if you’ll be attending the St. Louis stop of The Cry Pretty Tour 360 at Enterprise Center in June on the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman