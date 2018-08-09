Doctors nudged by overdose letter prescribe fewer opioids

In a novel experiment, doctors got a letter from the medical examiner’s office telling them of their patient’s fatal overdose. The response: They started prescribing fewer opioids.

Other doctors, whose patients also overdosed, didn’t get letters. Their opioid prescribing didn’t change.

More than 400 “Dear Doctor” letters, sent last year in San Diego County, were part of the study. Researchers say it put a human face on the U.S. opioid crisis for many doctors.

Findings from the experiment were published Thursday in the journal Science.

Letter recipients reduced their average daily opioid prescribing by nearly 10 percent compared to prescribers who didn’t get letters. They put fewer new patients on opioids and wrote fewer prescriptions for high-dose opioids.

Nearly 48,000 Americans died of opioid overdoses last year.