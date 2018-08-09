APNewsBreak: Indiana candidate’s brand markets Chinese parts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun rails against foreign outsourcing on the campaign trail, even as his own company continues to sell its trademarked brand of auto accessories, many of which are made in China.

An auto accessory purchased by The Associated Press was stamped “Made in China.” The AP also scoured online listings for manufacturing info and reviewed import data to reach its findings.

That draws into question a number of statements made by the multimillionaire Republican. He previously insisted the company is only in the business of distributing other companies’ auto parts.

It also undercuts Braun’s attacks against his rival, vulnerable Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, who he has criticized for once owning stock in a family business that operates a factory in Mexico.