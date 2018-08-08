Tucker Beathard’s Grandfather Inducted Into The NFL Hall Of Fame, New Single Follows

A post shared by Tucker Beathard (@tuckerbeathard) on Mar 19, 2018 at 5:56pm PDT

Canton, Ohio was full of excitement this year as the NFL Hall of Fame welcomed eight new members over the weekend with names you may know like Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Brian Dawkins, Brian Urlacher, Terrell Owens, and Jerry Kramer. And maybe you know Robert Brazile who was inducted as well. One of those names though, was Bobby Beathard, who was a four-time Super Bowl winning NFL executive and introduced by former Washington Redskins head coach Joe Gibbs. Beathard, who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, used his time to thank the coaches and players he worked with, as well as his family.

You know a guy or two in his family, actually. Tucker Beathard is the grandson of Bobby, the country star who sang “Rock On” in 2016 and played our Hot Country Nights at Ball Park Village last year, and his brother C.J. Beathard, who is a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. It doesn’t stop there, his dad is Casey Beathard, who’s written songs for Gary Allan, Billy Ray Cyrus, Trace Adkins, Kenny Chesney and Eric Church. I know right.. quite the family.

Naturally, Tucker’s new single “Hall of Fame” is appropriately named. It’s about his grandfather Bobby Beathard, and his induction into the Hall. Listen to it and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

