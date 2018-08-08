Ex-comedian proposed as Slovenia prime minister-designate

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A former comedian whose party finished second in Slovenia’s parliamentary election has been proposed to become the new prime minister-designate more than two months after the inconclusive vote.

The candidacy of 40-year-old Marjan Sarec was formally put forward Wednesday by five moderate parties, including his own Marjan Sarec list.

The five groups have garnered support from 43 lawmakers in the 90-member assembly. They hope to win backing from a separate leftist group to form a minority government.

The center-left parties have allied to sideline the relative winner of the June 3 vote, the anti-immigrant right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party led by former prime minister Janez Jansa.

Slovenia’s parliament is expected next week to vote on Sarec’s bid to become the premier-designate. Analysts say a minority government would be unstable.