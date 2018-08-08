China eliminates work permits in latest appeal to Taiwanese

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing has eliminated the need for Taiwanese citizens to apply for permission to work in China, in its latest effort to woo the island’s skilled young workers amid a diplomatic freeze.

Spokesman for the Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office Ma Xiaoguang says the move is part of a package that aims to provide Taiwanese with treatment equal to that of Chinese in studying, starting businesses and employment.

China hopes such measures will undercut support for the self-governing island’s President Tsai Ing-wen, whom Beijing loathes for her refusal to endorse the notion that Taiwan is a part of China.

The elimination of work permits was also extended to residents of Hong Kong and Macau, former British and Portuguese colonies that reverted to Chinese rule late last century.