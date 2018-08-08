Open
AP Top Technology News at 12:25 a.m. EDT

Tesla CEO’s buyout bid raises eyebrows, legal concerns

Twitter CEO defends decision not to ban Alex Jones, Infowars

Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

GOP congressman from New York charged with insider trading

Disney says its new streaming service won’t rival Netflix

Navajo robotics team heads to international competition

Snap 2Q results beat estimates but user base declines

Testing finds flaws with car electronic car safety systems

Indian ride-hailing service Ola plans UK expansion

Major tech companies remove Alex Jones for hate, bullying

