Wednesday, August 8, 2018
AP Top News at 12:25 a.m. EDT
2018-08-08
GOP congressman from New York charged with insider trading
US to impose sanctions on Russia over nerve agent attack
Man at compound accused of training kids for school attacks
Republicans promote fear, not tax cuts, in key elections
Video shows massacre suspect slouched, punching self in face
Court upholds ex-Stanford swimmer’s sex assault conviction
14,000 fight California fires, some from prisons or overseas
Nagasaki marks 73 years since A-bombing as UN chief attends
Venezuela ruling party cracks down on opposition lawmakers
‘Superman’ actress Margot Kidder’s death ruled a suicide