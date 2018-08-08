Open
Thursday, August 9, 2018
3 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip

3 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Gaza Health Ministry says a pregnant woman, her 1-year-old daughter and a Hamas fighter have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

The ministry said Thursday that the militant and the civilians were killed in separate incidents.

The deaths came amid an intense flare-up of violence between Israel and Gaza’s rulers from the Islamic militant Hamas. Since late Wednesday, Gaza militants have fired dozens of rockets toward Israel, injuring several people. Israel’s military says it struck several Hamas targets in Gaza.

It was not clear if the escalation would derail Egyptian-brokered indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas to reach a long-term cease-fire.

Gaza health officials identified those killed overnight as Hamas fighter Ali Ghandour, 23-year-old Enas Khamas and her daughter Bayan.

